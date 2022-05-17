Watch
$550K of fentanyl and methamphetamine seized at Port of Nogales

US Customs and Border Patrol
Posted at 2:16 PM, May 17, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers at the Port of Nogales reported seizing approximately 130,000 fentanyl pills along with 63.7 lbs. of methamphetamine, according to a tweet shared by Port Director Michael W. Humphries Tuesday, May 17.

These drugs were concealed inside of a vehicle's gas tank.

The total estimated value of the drug seizure is $550,000.

