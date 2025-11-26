54-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Northside fatal hit-and-run

Tucson Police arrested a man Tuesday suspected of a hit-and-run on Tucson's Northside over the weekend.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, 65-year-old Hans Fredrick Morton was crossing north to south in the 1200 block of West Roger Road on the evening of Nov. 22, when he was struck by a suspect vehicle driving west on Roger.

The driver stopped momentarily, but then fled the scene. Detectives at the time believed the vehicle was a red 2006 Dodge Durango.

On Tuesday, TPD located the Durango and identified the driver as 54-year-old Stephan Jud Semak.

Semak later turned himself in to detectives, where he was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision.