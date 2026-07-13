52-year-old suspect arrested after unhoused man found dead in Bisbee

A 52-year-old man was arrested Sunday night as a suspect in the murder of an unhoused man in Bisbee.

According to a news release from Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Bisbee Police officers were contacted regarding a dead body in or near a homeless camp south of Highway 92, behind a local business center, at just before 8 p.m.

Officers searched the area and found a man's body in a camping space with a tent and other items.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to conduct the death investigation, the news release said. It was initially identified as a murder, and has since been confirmed.

Multiple interviews were conducted, which led to the identification of the camp resident/suspect.

The suspect, Miklejon Nelson, was located at 11:13 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in Bisbee.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.