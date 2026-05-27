51-year-old man shot in Midtown dies weeks later in hospital

A 51-year-old man who was shot in Midtown at the end of April died from his injuries last week.

According to a news release from Tucson Police. Kenneth Lee Wright confronted an individual at a convenience store in the 4300 block of East Pima Street on the evening of April 30. During the confrontation, Wright was shot.

When officers arrived at around 7:30 p.m., they found Wright in the roadway. He was transported to the hospital where he died on May 22.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made. The case is being presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review.