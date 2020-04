TUCSON, Ariz. - Someone bought a $50,000-winning Powerball ticket at a Morenci grocery store.

According to Arizona Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the town's Basha's, 172 Plaza Drive, for the Saturday drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five winning numbers, as well as the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 21, 47, 57, with Powerball number 18.