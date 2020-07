TUCSON, Ariz. — Someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 at a Tucson-area convenience store.

According to the lottery, a $50,000 ticket was sold at the Circle K at 5365 N. La Cholla Blvd.

The winner matched four of the five numbers, as well as the Powerball number.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 15, 28, 52, 53, 63 with Powerball number 18.