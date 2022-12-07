$50K-winning lottery ticket sold at Tucson convenience store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Tucson convenience store.
According to Arizona Lottery, the winning ticket was sold for the Dec. 5 drawing at One Stop Market, 15390 West Ajo Highway.
The winning numbers were 35, 45, 47, 54 and 55 with Powerball 14.
The ticket was one of three in the state that won $50,000 or more.
