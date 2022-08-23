Watch Now
$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Nogales

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 20:09:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One lucky person from Nogales, Ariz. is $50,000 richer this week after matching four out of five Powerball numbers.

Over the weekend, that winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Circle K at 236 N. Grand Ave in Nogales.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, Aug. 20 Powerball were 5, 9, 11, 16 and 66. The Powerball number drawn was 7.

