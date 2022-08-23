$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One lucky person from Nogales, Ariz. is $50,000 richer this week after matching four out of five Powerball numbers.
Over the weekend, that winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Circle K at 236 N. Grand Ave in Nogales.
The winning numbers from the Saturday, Aug. 20 Powerball were 5, 9, 11, 16 and 66. The Powerball number drawn was 7.
