50-acre fire on the west side of the Huachucas

Brandi Walker
2:05 PM, Mar 22, 2018
34 mins ago
COCHISE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TUCSON, Ariz. - Cochise County tweeted Thursday afternoon that there is a reported 50-acre fire on the west side of the Huachucas.

The fire is southeast of a community near the Fort Huachuca west gate.

Fire units are at the scene. High winds are a factor.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top