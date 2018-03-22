TUCSON, Ariz. - Cochise County tweeted Thursday afternoon that there is a reported 50-acre fire on the west side of the Huachucas.
The fire is southeast of a community near the Fort Huachuca west gate.
Fire units are at the scene. High winds are a factor.
Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for updates as they become available.
Reported 50 acre fire southeast of the community on the West side of the Huachucas. Near the Fort Huachuca west gate. High winds. Fire units on scene. Photo from CCSO helicopter Geronimo. pic.twitter.com/Hg6KRshwjr