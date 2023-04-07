$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you purchased a Powerball lottery ticket in Tucson this week, check your tickets—you could be $50,000 richer.

A winning ticket was sold at the Safeway at 1940 E. Broadway Blvd., matching four out of five of the winning numbers Wednesday.

Winning numbers from Wednesday's April 5 drawing:



3

5

9

42

52

Powerball: 11



----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

