$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Tucson

Keith Srakocic/AP
File Photo: A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 1:54 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 16:54:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you purchased a Powerball lottery ticket in Tucson this week, check your tickets—you could be $50,000 richer.

A winning ticket was sold at the Safeway at 1940 E. Broadway Blvd., matching four out of five of the winning numbers Wednesday.

Winning numbers from Wednesday's April 5 drawing:

  • 3
  • 5
  • 9
  • 42
  • 52
  • Powerball: 11

