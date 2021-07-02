4th of July Guide: What fireworks are legal and illegal in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As you get ready to celebrate Independence Day, the Tucson Police Department has some advice on what fireworks and other items you can use.

In a Facebook post, TPD says fireworks that launch into the air or explode are illegal to buy and use within Tucson city limits.

These fireworks include mortars, bottle rockets, M-80s, and firecrackers.

"You may be held criminally liable for any fire set or damage caused by the use of fireworks," TPD said in the post.

The use of legal fireworks is permitted through July 6.

Devices that fall under the legal category include ground-based sparklers, smoke devices, and party poppers.