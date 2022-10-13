$494 million dollar Mega Millions drawing happening Friday

Watch Now
<p>After nobody won the most recent Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for Tuesday is expected to approach record territory.</p>
Posted at 4:17 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 19:17:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The next Mega Millions drawing is happening on Oct. 14.

The jackpot is $494 million dollars or $248 million cash payout.

If there is a winner, it will be the 12th largest jackpot in the game's history.

The last jackpot was nearly $1.4 billion dollars, which was won on July 29, making it the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

