48-year-old pedestrian hit, killed on Craycroft Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 48-year-old man died in a Wednesday crash.

Tucson police say Daniel Xavier Berjac was on foot when a 2020 Toyota Highlander hit and killed him near Craycroft Road and Silver Street at 8:30 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police say Berjac was crossing mid-block when he was hit.

No citations were issued.

