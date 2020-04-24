46 Tucson Unified seniors will receive the Arizona State Seal of Arts Proficiency

TUCSON, Ariz. -- In its inaugural year, the Arizona State Seal of Arts Proficiency will be awarded to 46 Tucson Unified seniors on their graduation diplomas.
Awarded by the state's Department of Education, the honor is in recognition of student achievements in music, dance, visual art, theater, and media arts.
Despite the move to online learning for the remainder of the spring semester, students founds ways to present their creations online -- with final interviews between the committee charged with vetting the students' work and those students taking place through Zoom.
On top of the recognition on the diploma, qualifying students will also receive a $1,000 Fine Arts Tuition Scholarship through the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music.
Below is a list of all the students awarded and their projects:
CHOLLA HIGH SCHOOL
|Venina Baltazar
|Music Production Team Capstone Showcase
|Paola Campos
|"
|Isaias Chacon
|"
|Oscar Contreras
|"
|Alejandro Dominguez
|"
|Gabriel Granillo
|"
|Melissa Melendrez
|"
|Martin Pacheco
|"
|Thomas Parker
|"
|Brian Sandoval
|"
|Rene Tovar
|"
|Ylianna Romo
|"
|Sidian Watson
|Visual Arts Portfolio and Description
PALO VERDE HIGH SCHOOL
|Bianca Argueta
|Media Arts: Percussion: What Is It?
|Sydney Butler
|Original Music Mural for PVHS Music Hallway
|Luthmila Natera
|Research Paper and PPT: Trumpet
|David Sweeney
|Original Composition: Schrodinger Kiss
|Daniel Tomchesson
|Wind Quintet arrangement: Venus
PUEBLO HIGH SCHOOL
|Luciana Velarde
|Trumpet Performance: Carnival of Venice, StarDust
RINCON HIGH SCHOOL
|Kylie Baird
|String Quintet: Dvorak No. 2, A Major (viola)
|Andrew Nix
|String Quintet: Dvorak No. 2, A Major (violin 1)
|Isabel Vincent
|String Quintet: Dvorak No. 2, A Major (piano)
|Victor Gutierrez
|Big Band Chart Arrangement: Jacket Money
SABINO HIGH SCHOOL
|Daniella Avalos
|Trumpet Performance: Silver Salvation
|Edra Ball
|Band/Choir Comparison and Demonstration: Shenendoah
|Aleenah Brown
|Original Composition: Wreckless for Tuba Trio
|Eric Crone
|Irish Dance accompanied by student’s Violin gig
|Reece Enfield
|Original Composition and Analysis: Fire Flies
|Morgan Haynes
|Director of one-act play: Tracks
|Julia Hupp
|Prop Design for Play: Failure
|Tiana Molina
|Rehearsal/Conductor: Satiric Dances, Mv. 1 & 2
|Kyle Perrin
|Orchestral Composition: Essentia
SAHUARO HIGH SCHOOL
|Isabella Hoy
|Tutoring Beginning Orchestra Students
SANTA RITA HIGH SCHOOL
|William Westholm
|Original Composition: The City
UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL
|Ana Boiangiu
|Collaborative Choreography: Social Distancing
|Zoe Krone
|"
|Anna White
|"
|Andrea Borboa
|Flute Quartet: Jour d’Ete a la Montagne
|Alexis Houchin
|"
|Rachel Whitaker
|"
|Sedona Diazzi
|Assistant Direction: Madrigal Feast
|Andrew Shipley
|Direction: Madrigal Feast
|Lindsey Tong
|Script Writing/ Direction: Madrigal Feast
|Madison Laguna
|Comparative Study Art and Music - Mixed Media
|Reagan Landis
|Choreography with poetry: America Reloaded
|Isiah O’Mack
|String Quintet: Dvorak No. 2, A Major (violin 2)