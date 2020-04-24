46 Tucson Unified seniors will receive the Arizona State Seal of Arts Proficiency

TUCSON, Ariz. -- In its inaugural year, the Arizona State Seal of Arts Proficiency will be awarded to 46 Tucson Unified seniors on their graduation diplomas.

Awarded by the state's Department of Education, the honor is in recognition of student achievements in music, dance, visual art, theater, and media arts.

Despite the move to online learning for the remainder of the spring semester, students founds ways to present their creations online -- with final interviews between the committee charged with vetting the students' work and those students taking place through Zoom.

On top of the recognition on the diploma, qualifying students will also receive a $1,000 Fine Arts Tuition Scholarship through the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music.

Below is a list of all the students awarded and their projects:

CHOLLA HIGH SCHOOL



Venina Baltazar Music Production Team Capstone Showcase Paola Campos " Isaias Chacon " Oscar Contreras " Alejandro Dominguez " Gabriel Granillo " Melissa Melendrez " Martin Pacheco " Thomas Parker " Brian Sandoval

" Rene Tovar " Ylianna Romo " Sidian Watson Visual Arts Portfolio and Description

PALO VERDE HIGH SCHOOL

Bianca Argueta Media Arts: Percussion: What Is It? Sydney Butler Original Music Mural for PVHS Music Hallway Luthmila Natera Research Paper and PPT: Trumpet David Sweeney Original Composition: Schrodinger Kiss Daniel Tomchesson Wind Quintet arrangement: Venus

PUEBLO HIGH SCHOOL



Luciana Velarde Trumpet Performance: Carnival of Venice, StarDust

RINCON HIGH SCHOOL

Kylie Baird String Quintet: Dvorak No. 2, A Major (viola) Andrew Nix String Quintet: Dvorak No. 2, A Major (violin 1) Isabel Vincent String Quintet: Dvorak No. 2, A Major (piano) Victor Gutierrez Big Band Chart Arrangement: Jacket Money

SABINO HIGH SCHOOL



Daniella Avalos Trumpet Performance: Silver Salvation Edra Ball Band/Choir Comparison and Demonstration: Shenendoah Aleenah Brown Original Composition: Wreckless for Tuba Trio Eric Crone Irish Dance accompanied by student’s Violin gig Reece Enfield Original Composition and Analysis: Fire Flies Morgan Haynes Director of one-act play: Tracks Julia Hupp Prop Design for Play: Failure Tiana Molina Rehearsal/Conductor: Satiric Dances, Mv. 1 & 2 Kyle Perrin Orchestral Composition: Essentia

SAHUARO HIGH SCHOOL



Isabella Hoy Tutoring Beginning Orchestra Students

SANTA RITA HIGH SCHOOL



William Westholm Original Composition: The City

UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL

