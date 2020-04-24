Menu

46 Tucson Unified seniors will receive the Arizona State Seal of Arts Proficiency

Qualified students will also receive a scholarship
Sidian Watson
One of the many pieces from a TUSD senior
Posted at 7:27 PM, Apr 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-23 22:30:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. -- In its inaugural year, the Arizona State Seal of Arts Proficiency will be awarded to 46 Tucson Unified seniors on their graduation diplomas.

Awarded by the state's Department of Education, the honor is in recognition of student achievements in music, dance, visual art, theater, and media arts.

Despite the move to online learning for the remainder of the spring semester, students founds ways to present their creations online -- with final interviews between the committee charged with vetting the students' work and those students taking place through Zoom.

On top of the recognition on the diploma, qualifying students will also receive a $1,000 Fine Arts Tuition Scholarship through the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music.

Below is a list of all the students awarded and their projects:

CHOLLA HIGH SCHOOL

Venina BaltazarMusic Production Team Capstone Showcase
Paola Campos"
Isaias Chacon"
Oscar Contreras"
Alejandro Dominguez "
Gabriel Granillo"
Melissa Melendrez "
Martin Pacheco"
Thomas Parker"
Brian Sandoval
"
Rene Tovar"
Ylianna Romo"
Sidian WatsonVisual Arts Portfolio and Description

PALO VERDE HIGH SCHOOL

Bianca Argueta Media Arts: Percussion: What Is It?
Sydney ButlerOriginal Music Mural for PVHS Music Hallway
Luthmila NateraResearch Paper and PPT: Trumpet
David SweeneyOriginal Composition: Schrodinger Kiss
Daniel TomchessonWind Quintet arrangement: Venus

PUEBLO HIGH SCHOOL

Luciana Velarde Trumpet Performance: Carnival of Venice, StarDust

RINCON HIGH SCHOOL

Kylie BairdString Quintet: Dvorak No. 2, A Major (viola)
Andrew NixString Quintet: Dvorak No. 2, A Major (violin 1)
Isabel VincentString Quintet: Dvorak No. 2, A Major (piano)
Victor GutierrezBig Band Chart Arrangement: Jacket Money

SABINO HIGH SCHOOL

Daniella AvalosTrumpet Performance: Silver Salvation
Edra BallBand/Choir Comparison and Demonstration: Shenendoah
Aleenah BrownOriginal Composition: Wreckless for Tuba Trio
Eric CroneIrish Dance accompanied by student’s Violin gig
Reece Enfield Original Composition and Analysis: Fire Flies
Morgan HaynesDirector of one-act play: Tracks
Julia Hupp Prop Design for Play: Failure
Tiana Molina Rehearsal/Conductor: Satiric Dances, Mv. 1 & 2
Kyle Perrin Orchestral Composition: Essentia

SAHUARO HIGH SCHOOL

Isabella HoyTutoring Beginning Orchestra Students

SANTA RITA HIGH SCHOOL

William Westholm Original Composition: The City

UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL

Ana BoiangiuCollaborative Choreography: Social Distancing
Zoe Krone"
Anna White"
Andrea BorboaFlute Quartet: Jour d’Ete a la Montagne
Alexis Houchin"
Rachel Whitaker"
Sedona DiazziAssistant Direction: Madrigal Feast
Andrew Shipley Direction: Madrigal Feast
Lindsey TongScript Writing/ Direction: Madrigal Feast
Madison LagunaComparative Study Art and Music - Mixed Media
Reagan LandisChoreography with poetry: America Reloaded
Isiah O’Mack String Quintet: Dvorak No. 2, A Major (violin 2)
