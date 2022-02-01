$45,000 in emergency funding grants will be used to provide evacuees shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. — As Tucson prepares to welcome 600 Afghan evacuees this month, the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has provided a total of $45,000 of emergency funding grants.

The grants will be provide to Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, the International Rescue Committee and Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest.

The funds for evacuees will be used to cover household expenses such as rent, mortgage, utility payments, food assistance, health and hygiene supplies and other necessities.

“We’re pleased to support our valued nonprofit partners in meeting the emergency needs of these vulnerable families, and by uniting together, we’re encouraged that we can help to keep evacuees and refugees safe, stable, and secure as they transition to life in Tucson,” Tony Penn, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona said in statement.

Refugees and evacuees will be placed in temporary housing (hotels, extended stay hotels or daily/weekly Airbnb rentals) when arriving to Tucson while United Way’s partner agencies evaluate and secure longer-term housing.

“Finding housing that can accommodate larger families, some with 12 members, is an especially high priority for our partner agencies right now,” Lisa Floran, senior director of Financial Wellness at United Way of Tucson stated.

----

