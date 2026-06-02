42-year-old man indicted on first-degree murder charges for Tombstone shooting

A 42-year-old man has been indicted in Cochise County on ten counts involving Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and Disorderly Conduct & Endangerment.

According to a social media post from the Cochise County Attorney's Office, Vincent Michael Deciutiis was involved in an altercation on May 25, that allegedly escalated later in the evening into shots being fired at a home on North 12th Street in Tombstone.

Cochise County Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene to find an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital in Tucson due to the severity of his injuries, the post said.