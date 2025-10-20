41st annual Tucson Senior Olympic Festival returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 41st annual Tucson Senior Olympic Festival is set to run Jan. 3–Feb. 1, 2026, and features a long lineup of sports and activities for adults 50 and older. Registration for the event, sponsored by the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona, opens Monday, Nov. 3, Tucson Parks and Recreation announced Monday.

Organizers expect more than 2,000 participants to take part in a wide range of events promoting fitness and an active lifestyle. Competitions include volleyball, bowling, bridge, racquetball, basketball shoot, pickleball, archery, golf, tennis, horseshoes, badminton and more.

The registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, though individual events may have different timelines and fees.

An open house for prospective entrants and volunteers will be held Dec. 9–11 at Allen Hall, 1710 E. Silverlake Road (Dec. 9, 1–5 p.m.; Dec. 10, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; Dec. 11, 1–5 p.m.). The first 50 visitors will receive a free Senior Olympic Festival 2026 lapel pin.

For more information, click here to visit the festival Website.