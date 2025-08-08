Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
40-year-old man dies after being struck by section of tree during maintenance

A 40-year-old man, contracted to remove dead palm fronds, died Thursday after a large section of a tree unexpectedly broke free and struck him.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, Javier Palafox was cutting away branches at just after 11 a.m., when the section of tree hit him.

Fire and medical personnel administered life-saving efforts, but Palafox was declared dead at the scene.

No evidence of foul play has been discovered, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

