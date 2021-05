TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona State Forestry says an estimated 40-acre fire is burning about nine miles northwest of Sasabe.

The agency first reported it around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the "Macho Fire" is on the south end of the Baboquivari Mountains.

Crews say because of safety and not being able to access the fire, they are monitoring it and plan to engage Friday morning. Thursday night, crews made an attempt to attack the fire by air and crews were assigne.