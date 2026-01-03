4-year-old boy killed in Golf Links Road crash; 27-year-old driver impaired

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 4-year-old boy has died following a multi-vehicle crash on the east side of Tucson that police say was caused by impaired driving.

Tucson Police say the collision happened around 7:45 p.m. on January 2 at Golf Links and Craycroft.

Officers and Tucson Fire crews responded to reports of a serious crash involving three vehicles.

Investigators say a 27-year-old woman driving a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound when her car suddenly crossed all three lanes, went over the raised median, and entered westbound traffic.

The Corolla struck a Toyota Camry, which was then hit by a Volkswagen Jetta.

The Corolla’s driver and her four children were taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

One of the passengers, a 4-year-old boy, later died at the hospital.

The other children include two 8-year-old boys and a 2-year-old boy.

Police say several of the children may not have been properly secured in car seats or wearing seatbelts.

The drivers of the Camry and Jetta suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and minor injuries, respectively.

All drivers were evaluated for impairment.

Police determined the Corolla’s driver, a 27-year-old woman, was impaired.

"Impaired driving and failure to control speed are believed to be the primary causes. Felony charges are pending as the investigation continues."