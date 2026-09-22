4 taken to hospital after 7-vehicle crash in Drexel Heights

Multiple people were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a crash involving seven vehicles in southwest Tucson's Drexel Heights.

The collision happened just before 7:50 a.m. in the area of S. Settler Avenue and W. Valencia Road, according to Drexel Heights Fire District officials.

Crews arrived to find seven vehicles “with minor to moderate damage.”

Officials said 10 people were evaluated at the scene — four were taken to Tucson-area hospitals for treatment, three people declined to be taken to a hospital, and three others did not report injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Due to the incident and clean-up efforts, traffic delays were expected as only one lane on eastbound Valencia Road was open as of 10 a.m.

Crews from the Pascua Yaqui Fire Department, Tohono O’odham Fire Department and Pima County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the emergency response.