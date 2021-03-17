Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say

Phoenix police say a shooting in a home left four adults dead and one man wounded. Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people were all believed to be related and that no suspects were being sought.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 12:25:17-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a shooting in a home left four adults dead and one man wounded. Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted Tuesday night’s shooting but that the five people were all believed to be related and that no suspects were being sought.

A police spokeswoman said authorities concluded there was no threat to the community. Police including rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs earlier were seen searching neighboring homes.

Police say the dead included three men and a woman and that the wounded person is a 19-year-old man hospitalized in stable condition. No identities were released and no additional information was revealed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.