BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At least four people are dead after a multi-car crash on I-10 in Benson near Ocotillo Avenue.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened between two cars and two commercial vehicles around 8 p.m. Friday night.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes are completely closed and only one westbound lane is open.

In the meantime, ADOT is asking drivers to avoid the area.

DPS says they are investigating what caused the deadly crash.