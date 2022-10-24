$4.3 million lottery ticket sold in Mesa expires Oct. 24 at 5pm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Did you buy a lottery ticket in Mesa last April? If so, you could be $4.3 million richer and not yet know it.

A winning ticket for the April 27 drawing of The Pick—sold in Mesa, Ariz. at the Safeway at 1225 W. Guadalupe Rd.—will expire today, Monday, Oct. 24 if it goes unclaimed after 5 p.m. according to state lottery officials.

The ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot in that drawing last spring: 9, 13, 18, 29, 32, 34.

Lottery ticket holders have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. Once the expiration passes, winning tickets can no longer be redeemed.

Arizona Lottery officials say it's best to double check your tickets.. A list of unclaimed prizes and the tickets' expiration dates can be found on the Arizona Lottery website.

If the ticket goes unclaimed, officials say the funds will be reintroduced into the Prize Fund for future drawings. It's something that happens more than one may expect.

In the past five years, unclaimed tickets have resulted in millions of dollars left on the table, including the single largest unclaimed prize in Arizona Lottery history: A $14.6 million "The Pick" jackpot, which expired in December 2019.