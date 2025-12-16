39-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle on Tucson's Southside

A 39-year-old man was struck and killed on Tucson's south side on Monday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police Department, Emilio Hoyos was in the curb lane of East 22nd Street, east of Fourth Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on 22nd Street from Fourth Avenue, going about five miles over the speed limit, the news release said.

The driver saw Hoyos moments before hitting him and attempted to avoid him, the news release said.

Hoyos was not in a marked or implied crosswalk when he was struck.

TPD determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

No criminal charges or civil citations have been issued at this time, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.