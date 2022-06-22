39-year-old man sentenced to prison for drug distribution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 39-year-old convicted drug dealer was sentenced to 72 months in prison.

Jamaar Charles Samuels, 39, was sentenced to the term, which will be followed by a 36-month supervised release.

Last year, Samuels' co-defendant, 60-year-old Patrick Michael La Fever, was sentenced to 97 months in prison followed by 60 months of supervised release.

Both men pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to distribute meth. La Fever also pleaded guilty to heroin distribution.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, La Fever was arrested in April 2020 after he was caught trying to smuggle 1.56 kilograms of heroin int he United States from Mexico in a car through a Nogales, Ariz. port of entry. He was released from custody and distributed two kilograms of meth in October and November 2020. He was arrested in November.

During the La Fever investigation, law enforcement officers identified Samuels as one of his drug associates and arrested him.

