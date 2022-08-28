39 year old man arrested for attacking Firefighter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that 39-year-old Adam Rivas is being booked into Pima County Jail on Aggravated Assault charges.

Officers say on August 28, 2022, they responded to reports of a Tucson Fire Firefighter being assaulted.

Fire officials say the Firefighter that was attacked suffered facial injuries.

Details surrounding the assault are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.