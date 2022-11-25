38th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner feeds more than a thousand holiday-hungry Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A village of volunteers and holiday-hungry Tucsonans gathered at the St. Demetrius Greek Church on Thursday for the 38th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by The Salvation Army of Southern Arizona.

Hundreds of local volunteers prepared the Traditional Thanksgiving meal for those alone, without a home, hungry, or those simply looking to eat in the company of their neighbors.

Martha Desilets, The Salvation Army of Southern Arizona Volunteer Floor Service Captain, says the best part of the event is seeing people come together, relax, and have a good meal in a place they feel safe.

The event provides the option to drive through or has a sit-down style meal featuring live music.

Some volunteers were even handing out dog food, flower bouquets, and goodie bags for the road.

“We served a lot of people, and like I said, every year it’s just such a blessing to be a part of it,” said Keith Decker.

Keith Decker has spent 15 Thanksgiving Dinners as Program Leader with The Salvation Army of Southern Arizona.

He says his favorite part is knowing they provide a place to celebrate the holiday for those who typically don’t have one.

“Thanksgiving is just a time for being thankful and something to be thankful for is being able to help other people who are in need,” said Decker.