37th Annual Tucson Folk Festival celebrating all weekend long April 1-3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Folk Festival is celebrating 37 years of American/Folk music all weekend long.

Over 100 performances are scheduled across five staging areas in downtown Tucson near Jacome Plaza from Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3.

Enjoying American bluegrass, blues, country, jazz, Celtic, zydeco, and various styles of Latin and Mexican music is free throughout the weekend.

FRIDAY APRIL 1, 2022 | STAGE SCHEDULES



Songwriting Competition Finals and Festival Kick-Off

Club Congress Plaza Stage, 6 - 10 p.m. $10 Suggested Donation



Lyricists will compete in the Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Competition.

A panel of judges will consider their originality and uniqueness, song structures and arrangement, talent, and general stage presence.

SATURDAY APRIL 2, 2022 | STAGE SCHEDULES



Plaza Stage at Jacome Plaza

12 – 9:30 p.m.

North Church Stage

12 – 6:30 p.m.

Presidio Museum Stage

12 – 6:30 p.m.

Courthouse Stage

12 – 6:30 p.m.

Wildflower Stage

12 – 6:30 p.m.



The Roger Mikulas Young Artist Showcase, presented by Bookmans, is also open to anyone 18 years or younger.

It features some of Tucson’s youngest and most promising musicians at the Wildflower Stage during the second and third day.

SUNDAY APRIL 3, 2022 | STAGE SCHEDULES



Plaza Stage at Jacome Plaza

11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

North Church Stage

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Presidio Museum Stage

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Courthouse Stage

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wildflower Stage

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.



Thanks to grant money funded through the federal COVID relief program, event organizers describe this year's celebration as the biggest since the festival began.

Fourteen local organizations have also sponsored the festivities.