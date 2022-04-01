37th Annual Tucson Folk Festival celebrating all weekend long April 1-3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Folk Festival is celebrating 37 years of American/Folk music all weekend long.
Over 100 performances are scheduled across five staging areas in downtown Tucson near Jacome Plaza from Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3.
Enjoying American bluegrass, blues, country, jazz, Celtic, zydeco, and various styles of Latin and Mexican music is free throughout the weekend.
FRIDAY APRIL 1, 2022 | STAGE SCHEDULES
- Songwriting Competition Finals and Festival Kick-Off
- Club Congress Plaza Stage, 6 - 10 p.m.
- $10 Suggested Donation
Lyricists will compete in the Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Competition.
A panel of judges will consider their originality and uniqueness, song structures and arrangement, talent, and general stage presence.
SATURDAY APRIL 2, 2022 | STAGE SCHEDULES
- Plaza Stage at Jacome Plaza
- 12 – 9:30 p.m.
- North Church Stage
- 12 – 6:30 p.m.
- Presidio Museum Stage
- 12 – 6:30 p.m.
- Courthouse Stage
- 12 – 6:30 p.m.
- Wildflower Stage
- 12 – 6:30 p.m.
The Roger Mikulas Young Artist Showcase, presented by Bookmans, is also open to anyone 18 years or younger.
It features some of Tucson’s youngest and most promising musicians at the Wildflower Stage during the second and third day.
SUNDAY APRIL 3, 2022 | STAGE SCHEDULES
- Plaza Stage at Jacome Plaza
- 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- North Church Stage
- 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Presidio Museum Stage
- 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Courthouse Stage
- 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Wildflower Stage
- 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Thanks to grant money funded through the federal COVID relief program, event organizers describe this year's celebration as the biggest since the festival began.
Fourteen local organizations have also sponsored the festivities.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.