37-year-old man dies after being struck by Silverado in Midtown

A 37-year-old man was struck and killed while attempting to cross the street in Midtown late Saturday night.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Jonny Sanchez was crossing Country Club Road, from east to west, at 18th Street, when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driving southbound.

Sanchez died at the scene.

The 21-year-old male driver and his 16-year-old male passenger were uninjured. Tucson Police determined the driver was not impaired.

According to the news release, Sanchez was in or near an unmarked crosswalk.

The investigation is ongoing.