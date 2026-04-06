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37-year-old man dies after being struck by Silverado in Midtown

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(Source: Raycom Media)
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A 37-year-old man was struck and killed while attempting to cross the street in Midtown late Saturday night.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Jonny Sanchez was crossing Country Club Road, from east to west, at 18th Street, when he was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driving southbound.

Sanchez died at the scene.

The 21-year-old male driver and his 16-year-old male passenger were uninjured. Tucson Police determined the driver was not impaired.

According to the news release, Sanchez was in or near an unmarked crosswalk.

The investigation is ongoing.

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