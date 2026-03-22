35-year-old woman killed after truck drives 100 feet off Catalina Highway into ravine on Mt. Lemmon

A 35-year-old woman is dead after her truck plummeted more than 100 feet off a cliff on Mt. Lemmon Saturday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced.

Deputies responded to the scene near milepost 5 on Catalina Highway at approximately 11:30 a.m. following reports of a vehicle going over the edge, PCSD said.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered that a truck had crashed through the guardrail and fallen into a deep ravine.

The driver, identified as Bethany Redondo, was pronounced deceased at the scene, and deputies confirmed she was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the announcement said.

Northbound traffic on Catalina Highway remained closed for approximately seven hours as crews worked in the area, the department said.

Preliminary findings from investigators indicate that Redondo failed to "negotiate a turn" before driving through the guardrail.

