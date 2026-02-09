35-year-old woman dies following crash on I-19 offramp

A 35-year-old woman died Friday morning after crashing with two other vehicles on the Valencia Road offramp.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, the victim, identified as Mariana Ruiz, was a passenger in a 2014 Honda Civic that was reportedly driving on south on Interstate 19 at a high rate of speed.

The Civic exited at Valencia and sideswiped the driver's side of a Toyota Camry before running into the back of a Freightliner tractor-trailer that was stopped at the red light.

Ruiz died at the scene. The driver of the Civic, a 40-year-old male, was taken to the hospital.

The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured.

Any alcohol or drugs within the system of the Honda Civic driver remains to be seen. The investigation is ongoing.