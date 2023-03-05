34-year-old woman dead after crash near Kino and Silverlake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, March 3, 2023, around 2 p.m. the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a crash between a red two-door Fiat and a white Chevrolet SUV near South Kino Parkway and East Silverlake Road.

Officers say when they arrived the driver of a Fiat was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

According to TPD, on March 5, 2023, the driver of the Fiat identified as 34-year-old Krystal Francesca Bustamante was pronounced dead.

Detectives determined that Bustamante was traveling northbound on Kino Parkway. As Bustamante drove through the intersection the driver of the SUV attempted to turn left from southbound Kino Parkway and struck the Fiat.

Officers say Bustamante was not wearing her seatbelt and had a suspended driver's license.

According to an officer from the DUI Enforcement unit the driver of the SUV was not impaired.

The contributing factors of the crash are still under investigation and no charges or citations have been issued.