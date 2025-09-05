34-year-old man shot, killed on Tucson's Southside

A 34-year-old man died in hospital after being shot on Tucson's south side Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 3200 block of East Wyatt Street at around 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a driver, identified as Marcus Anthony Javier, with gunshot wounds, the news release said. He was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The suspect vehicle involved in the incident was described to deputies as a Toyota Tacoma, possibly dark gray or black in color.

Deputies searched the area, but a vehicle matching that description was not located.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.