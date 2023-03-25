34-year-old man charged in deadly hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that happened on March 24, 2023, around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of East Benson Highway and Tournament Way.

Officers say the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the vehicle involved fled.

Officers were able to locate the suspect in a nearby neighborhood. TPD has identified the suspect as 34-year-old Oscar Torres.

Detectives say the pedestrian was trying to cross Benson Highway from north to south when he was struck by a 2004 Dodge Ram traveling westbound.

According to TPD at the time of the collision, Torres had a suspended driver’s license. Torres was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Collision.

Officers say Torres was not impaired and the major contributing factor in the collision was Jaywalking.

This is an ongoing investigation, As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.