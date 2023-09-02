30 years later, a local comic book shop continues to grow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the last 30 years, R-Galaxy has sold everything from comic books to action figures, providing a space for more people to fall in love with storytelling. Before Will Ure became the store manager, he was a customer. He and his brother would come to R-Galaxy all the time.

"The allowance money was burning a hole in my pocket," he said. "Our computers have customer numbers and I think me and my brother were customer 44."

Ure said in the 1990s, there was a comics boom and nearly every kid was interested in comics. And since then, he said there have been peaks and valleys in the popularity of the comics.

"There will be times where there's a huge bubble of interest and then it wanes," he said.

Through the last 30 years, he said the shop has changed some of the ways they sell their merchandise.

"We used to do a lot more new product and now we do a lot more collections and vintage products," he said.

And there's something for everyone in the shop.

"I think that's what really helped us maintain a customer base," Ure said.

But comic books are a pastime that is passed down many times through the generations.

"It's like then their kids get into it and it's something to share with the family so it's a whole generational bridge that happens," he said.