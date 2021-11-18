Watch
30+ migrants reported in area of Ramsey Canyon in Cochise County

Posted at 2:30 AM, Nov 18, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The search for more than 30 migrants said to have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally is underway in Cochise County.

In a Facebook post by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the migrants were reported in the area of Ramsey Canyon over to Kachina Trail.

Sheriff's Deputies, SABRE and U.S. Border Patrol are looking for those that reportedly scattered in the residential areas when public safety officials spotted them.

CCSO says it encourages anyone in that area to stay alert and "if you see something, say something" by calling 520-432-9500.
