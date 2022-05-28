3-year-old wishes on having his own dream playhouse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the year for 2021 is partnering up with Mr. Shed and The Make A Wish Foundation of Arizona.

They are currently in the process of fulfilling 3-year-old Eden's wish.

Eden's wish is to have his own playhouse.

Mr. Fix It is making Eden's wish come true by turning a donated shed into his dream playhouse.