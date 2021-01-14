Menu

3-vehicle crash shuts down Pima and Craycroft intersection

Tucson Police Department
Pima Craycroft crash
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 14, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash involving three vehicles has shut down the intersection of Pima and Craycroft.

According to the Tucson Police Department, serious injuries are involved in the wreck.

Officers are on scene investigating the incident. Avoid the area if possible.

