3-vehicle crash shuts down Pima and Craycroft intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A crash involving three vehicles has shut down the intersection of Pima and Craycroft.
According to the Tucson Police Department, serious injuries are involved in the wreck.
Officers are on scene investigating the incident. Avoid the area if possible.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 14, 2021
The intersection of E. Pima St. and N. Craycroft Rd. is shutdown as officers are investigating a serious injury collision involving three vehicles.
Please avoid the area & use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/xzHjwXzPMs