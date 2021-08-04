Watch
3-vehicle collision halts traffic on River Rd., PCSD investigating

Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 18:19:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A three-vehicle collision is causing delays on River Rd. and Rio Cancion Dr. Wednesday afternoon.

According to PCSD, injuries are involved in the crash.

PCSD says to avoid the area.

