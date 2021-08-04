3-vehicle collision halts traffic on River Rd., PCSD investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A three-vehicle collision is causing delays on River Rd. and Rio Cancion Dr. Wednesday afternoon.
According to PCSD, injuries are involved in the crash.
PCSD says to avoid the area.
Collision on River Road— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) August 4, 2021
Deputies are responding to a 3 vehicle collision with injuries on River Road and Rio Cancion Drive. Traffic will be delayed in both directions on River Rd. while the investigation continues. If traveling in this area, please find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/coWwzIt6Vb