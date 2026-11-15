3 Salpointe Catholic High School students killed in north Tucson crash

TUCSON — Three local high school students were killed in a fiery vehicle crash in north Tucson late Saturday night, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said the single-vehicle crash occurred just after 11 p.m. near East Skyline Drive and North Foothills Drive.

Deputies responding to the reported crash found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames with three people inside.

Sheriff’s Traffic Unit detectives believe the 18-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a westbound curve leading to North Foothills Drive. The vehicle then hit a curb, landed in a ditch and burst into flames.

“Speed and impairment are believed to have been factors in the collision,” sheriff’s officials stated, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

While sheriff’s officials did not formally identify the victims, officials with Salpointe Catholic High School and the Diocese of Tucson identified them as 17-year-old Maddy Rea, 18-year-old Alex Schneider and 16-year-old Joel Slavin.

In a statement, Diocese of Tucson Bishop James A. Misko said:

"As people, we grieve; but as people of faith, we grieve with the sure hope that God will not abandon us to face our difficulties alone. I ask the faithful to join me in praying for the repose of the souls of these young people and for God's comfort, strength, and peace to be with their families, loved ones, and the entire school community during this time of sadness.”

Diocese of Tucson officials said grief counselors and additional support resources would be available Monday at Salpointe Catholic High School for students, faculty and staff.