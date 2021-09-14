3 jump from second-floor window to escape apartment fire

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Fire Department says three people were injured, two seriously, after jumping out a second-floor window to escape smoke and flames from a fire in an apartment early Tuesday morning.
A department spokesman said the people jumped before firefighters arrived and that two families were displaced by the fire.
Details on the victims’ injuries weren’t released and the department spokesman
