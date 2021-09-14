Watch
3 jump from second-floor window to escape apartment fire

Posted at 7:20 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 10:20:53-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Fire Department says three people were injured, two seriously, after jumping out a second-floor window to escape smoke and flames from a fire in an apartment early Tuesday morning.

A department spokesman said the people jumped before firefighters arrived and that two families were displaced by the fire.

Details on the victims’ injuries weren’t released and the department spokesman

