3 hurt after partial construction collapse at Intel’s campus

JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images
An Intel sign is seen at the Intel Museum in Santa Clara, California on November 4, 2016. / AFP / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Posted at 7:03 PM, Feb 09, 2022
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been injured after a partial construction collapse at Intel’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler.

City fire department officials say the three people had to be hoisted out of the construction site.

They say all three were hospitalized in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say the partial collapse occurred about 25 feet below ground level in a construction area.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse and not immediately known if the three injured people were workers at the construction site.

