3 dead in wrong-way crash on SR-86 in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) – Three people were killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way vehicle collision on State Route 86 just west of Tucson.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after 3 a.m. in SR-86 at Milepost 159.

AZDPS officials said a man was driving his vehicle eastbound in the westbound SR-86 lanes when he collided with another vehicle.

The male driver and a female passenger in the second vehicle died at the scene, AZDPS officials confirmed.

The wrong-way driver, who was the lone occupant in his vehicle, was taken to the hospital but died after arrival.

AZDPS officials said they believe the wrong-way driver was impaired.

The agency’s Southern Vehicle Crimes Unit is investigating the crash.