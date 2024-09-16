3 dead, 3 injured in I-10 crash near Arizona-New Mexico border

SAN SIMON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three people died after a semi-truck crossed over the median and crashed into a SUV Saturday on I-10 near San Simon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the semi was traveling eastbound on I-10 near milepost 391 when it appears it suffered a driver's side tire failure. The truck then drove over the median, striking an SUV that was heading westbound.

Three people were thrown from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people in the SUV suffered injuries and had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter. The driver of the semi-truck was also taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The semi and SUV were the only vehicles involved in the accident. The Department of Public Safety says next of kin have been notified for two of the victims, and is pending for the other.