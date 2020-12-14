3 car crash on I-10 near Colossal Cave causes injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. — A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 west caused traffic restrictions just west of Colossal Cave.
According to a tweet from Rincon Valley Fire District, traffic was down to one lane.
The wreck happened at 11:41 a.m. The wreck was cleared by 1 p.m.
Two people were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
— Rincon Valley Fire (@RinconFire) December 14, 2020