Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

3 car crash on I-10 near Colossal Cave causes injuries

items.[0].image.alt
Rincon Valley Fire District
3 vehicle crash causes restrictions on I-10
Posted at 12:17 PM, Dec 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-14 14:56:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 west caused traffic restrictions just west of Colossal Cave.

According to a tweet from Rincon Valley Fire District, traffic was down to one lane.

The wreck happened at 11:41 a.m. The wreck was cleared by 1 p.m.

Two people were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7