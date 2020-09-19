Menu

2nd Tucson hospital designated as top-tier trauma center

Posted at 11:20 AM, Sep 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-19 14:20:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Southern Arizona is getting a second top-tier trauma center to provide care for complex and critical life-threatening injuries.

The Level One Trauma Center designation granted Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson by the Arizona Department of Health Service takes effect Sunday.

St. Joseph's officials say the hospital "made a significant investment in talent and technology" to achieve the designation, including two new trauma rooms, emergency department renovations, staff training and related equipment and instruments.

Banner-University Medical Center in central Tucson is southern Arizona's only other Level One trauma center.

