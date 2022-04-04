TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 2nd Saturdays are back, starting this weekend April 9.

Every second Saturday of the month from 5 to 10 p.m. the buzz of local business, street shows and concerts takes over Congress Street.

"We hope you'll join us in the countdown to Downtown Tucson's premier urban street festival while enjoying our best restaurants, finest cuisine and signature cocktails," shared 2nd Saturdays online. "We can't wait to see you!"

Attendees can hear Tucson's best live music at the Scott Avenue outdoor stage.

Locals may also take delight in the loads of street food and food truck options paving the streets.

Small business plan on staying open later, joining the festivities.

Rio Nuevo is sponsoring the celebration.