29th Street Thrive Zone bringing improvements to the community in 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This month the City of Tucson is kicking off a four year project to help the community between 22nd St. and Golf Links from Craycroft to Alvernon thrive. A study showed this was an area more vulnerable to socio-economic barriers.

Community member Vince Robinett said, “Let’s not accentuate the negatives anymore. I think there’s a lot of work in this area that could be done, and I think if the community comes together, I think there’s no reason why we can’t make it thrive.”

And that’s exactly what they’re hoping to do within the 29th Street Thrive Zone. The City of Tucson is taking a different approach to diverse neighborhoods like this one. The project leaders are starting by reaching out to the community, and asking what they think needs to be done.

The city kicked off the project with a block party earlier this month, and asked the community what they hoped to see.

Laura McAndrews Gomez and her team turned the idea board of responses into a vision board.

“People were really excited about having more community events, focusing on more safety in the community, and bringing in a lot more resources for the people who need it the most,” said McAndrews Gomez.

The 29th Street Thrive Block Party was held at Freedom Park. Gomez said it was a great place for the community to come together because people visit daily.

I asked some of the people at the park today what they think could be improved.

“More road improvements, more welcoming to the community,” said Vince Robinett.

“All the streets in that area need improvement,” said Edward Ponce.

McAndrews Gomez said the plan in 2023 is to start taking action in making improvements and helping the community thrive.

Whether you live within the community or are just passing through, project leaders are asking you to take pictures of what you see before the end of the year. They’re hoping to highlight some of the positives to add to their 29th Street Thrive Zone Website.