28-year-old sentenced to five years for drug trafficking in Arizona

A 28-year-old man from Puerto Rico has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation in Arizona.

Jefte Monell Diaz, of Caguas, Puerto Rico, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. Diaz previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in July of 2024, Diaz and his co-conspirators transported approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine from Tucson to Phoenix, where the drugs were scheduled to be delivered later that day.

Diaz was formally indicted on Aug. 21, 2024, in connection with the trafficking conspiracy.

The case is part of an ongoing federal initiative led by the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF), which targets criminal cartels, transnational gangs, and human trafficking organizations operating within the United States.